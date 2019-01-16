Hey Jay

16 January 2019

Sometimes you need an outlet where you can vent and have someone tell you you’re not the only person experiencing whatever you’re going through — someone to give you advice on how to get through it.

I want to give you that outlet. This is an open invitation to ask me, the opinion editor, for advice from a fresh, outside perspective. We may have never met, but I can be there for you, to guide you with kindness and understanding. I’m sure your roommate will appreciate you taking your ranting elsewhere. 

Ask me what I think about goings-on around campus, in your personal life, on social media and all over the world. I promise to do my research and be honest with you. It’s my job.

