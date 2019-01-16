A$AP Rocky, Comethazine perform at The Liacouras Center

_DSC8189
The Injured Generation Tour kicked off on Jan. 8, 2019. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS
_DSC8136
Smooky MarGielaa brought out special guest Matt Ox, a young Philadelphia rapper, during his set on Tuesday night. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS
_DSC8111
_DSC8124
_DSC8168
Comethazine performs at The Liacouras Center on Tuesday night. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS
_DSC8164
_DSC8353
A$AP Rocky remembers the late A$AP Yams with a prayer on stage at the Liacouras Center on Tuesday night. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS
_DSC8292
_DSC8283
_DSC8318
_DSC8222
_DSC8310
A$AP Rocky came with the heat alongside rappers Smooky MarGielaa and Comethazine at The Liacouras Center Tuesday night. The show was part of A$AP’s Injured Generation tour, which features a variety of abstract stage production and fan interaction.
Several thousand people attended Tuesday night’s show. While the floor did not fill up, several high-energy mosh pits manifested every other song as masked stage performers held up signs directing the crowd to “mosh,” “smile,” and even “lie down” during A$AP’s set.
Rocky performed eccentric tracks like “Telephone Calls” and “Yamborghini High” by his collective A$AP Mob, at times rising high into the air inside one of several 80s-model cars on stage, like the BMW E30. Rocky’s bold stage production also featured confetti, pyrotechnics and mesmerizing visuals.
