A$AP Rocky, Comethazine perform at The Liacouras Center

Fans flocked to the Liacouras Center as early as 11 a.m. on Tuesday to see A$AP Rocky.

16 January 2019 entertainment, Features, Music

A$AP Rocky came with the heat alongside rappers Smooky MarGielaa and Comethazine at The Liacouras Center Tuesday night. The show was part of A$AP’s Injured Generation tour, which features a variety of abstract stage production and fan interaction.

Several thousand people attended Tuesday night’s show. While the floor did not fill up, several high-energy mosh pits manifested every other song as masked stage performers held up signs directing the crowd to “mosh,” “smile,” and even “lie down” during A$AP’s set.

Rocky performed eccentric tracks like “Telephone Calls” and “Yamborghini High” by his collective A$AP Mob, at times rising high into the air inside one of several 80s-model cars on stage, like the BMW E30. Rocky’s bold stage production also featured confetti, pyrotechnics and mesmerizing visuals.

Dylan Long

can be reached at dylan.long@temple.edu. Or you can follow Dylan on Twitter @DylanLongTU. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*