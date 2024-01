RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

The United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into the alleged harassment of Jewish students at Temple. Assistant News Editor Sidney Rochnik explains how this complaint came about.

Temple Men’s Basketball has reached the midpoint of their season. Assistant Sports Editor Ryan Mack talks about how the season has gone so far and what to expect of the rest of the season.