Year in review 2020: Sports

1. Temple coach Aaron McKie remembers Kobe Bryant
By Jay Neemeyer
On Jan. 26, the basketball world was rocked when former Los Angeles Laker star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident. Temple University men’s basketball coach Aaron McKie, who was Bryant’s teammate for two seasons from 2005 to 2007, reacted to the news by releasing an official statement. Players such as Nate Pierre-Louis and Tai Strickland also reacted to the news on Twitter.
2. AAC cancels conference tournament amid COVID-19 fears
By Dante Collinelli
On March 12, Temple University men’s basketball traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, to play Southern Methodist in The American Athletic Conference Tournament. The conference canceled the entire tournament just hours before the Owls were supposed to play due to concerns regarding the nationwide spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, which had yet to be designated as a pandemic. Later that day, the NCAA would cancel all winter and spring championship sports.
3. Temple athletics adjusts to shutdown
By Jay Neemeyer
Less than a week after the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championship sports on March 12, Temple Athletics advised all athletes to leave campus and go home, which coincided with the university moving all classes online and sending students who lived in on campus housing home. The NCAA also instituted a recruiting dead period, meaning all teams were unable to meet with recruits in person, which is still in effect today.
4. Student-athletes can return to campus on June 22
By Dante Collinelli
After student-athletes were sent home in March, they returned to campus on June 22 for voluntary workouts that players would not be penalized for missing. Temple University football held a workout with approximately 40 to 50 players. Temple Athletics instituted COVID-19 protocols, like social distancing and mandatory testing for every student-athlete who was working out to prepare for the season.
5. The American postpones soccer, volleyball and cross country
By Isabella DiAmore
On Aug. 25, The American postponed the fall seasons for Temple men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and volleyball. The conference had originally announced on Aug. 6 all sports would play in the fall. With the rest of fall sports canceled, Temple football was the only sport scheduled to play.
6. Temple Athletics face uncertain future amid COVID-19 restrictions
By Adam Aaronson
As The American continued with their fall football season despite other conferences canceling their seasons, it required Temple Athletics to implement various COVID-19 policies, like testing every player for COVID-19 at least once a week. The Return to Participation Committee also implemented a plan that educated athletes and coaches on COVID-19, provided personal protective equipment for medical staff and offered daily health screening for players entering a facility.
7. NCAA announces start date for postponed fall sports
By Dante Collinelli
The American announced the start dates for Temple men’s soccer, women’s soccer, cross country, volleyball and field hockey. Volleyball will be the first to start their season on Jan. 22, 2021, while the other sports will start in late January and early February.
8. Temple women’s soccer players meet to discuss social justice issues
By Donovan Hugel
In response to the Black Lives Matter movement this summer, junior midfielder Hailey Gutowski and senior defender Arryana Daniels represented Temple women’s soccer on a AAC-wide Athletes Advocating for Change group. The group focused on having conversations about police brutality, voting rights and voter suppression.
9. Temple football prepares for unique offense in first game
By Dante Collinelli
After navigating through a long fall camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Temple football prepared for their first game of the season against Navy on Oct. 10. Despite missing players due to COVID-19 protocols throughout the fall, the Owls felt confident they would be properly prepared to play against the Midshipmen and their unique triple option offense. The Owls would lose the game 31-29.
10. Temple football to use season to raise awareness about systemic racism
By Adam Aaronson
Temple football players started holding meetings every Wednesday and Friday to discuss systemic racism, social justice topics and current events. The team also voted to put a “Black Lives Matter” sticker on their helmets during games.
11. Temple to allow some fans at football games
By Isabella DiAmore
On Oct. 13, Temple Athletics announced fans would be allowed to attend home games at the Lincoln Financial Field in response to Philadelphia announcing it would loosen restrictions on crowd sizes. Families of players and coaches were allowed to attend the team’s home opener on Oct. 17. However, fans attending games didn’t last the whole season, as Temple Athletics announced a month later no fans could attend home games due to revised city COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes.
12. Temple men’s basketball prepares for second season facing roster overhaul
By Adam Aaronson
In November, Temple men’s basketball prepared for the start of their season with an uncertain start date and massive roster overhaul. The Owls needed to rely on a number of freshmen, like guards Jereimah Williams and Damien Dunn, to play valuable minutes. The team also planned to lean on returning players J.P. Moorman II and De’Vondre Perry, who were named team captains.
13. Through adversity, Owls’ young players shine in blowout
By Dante Collinelli
Temple football lost to East Carolina on Nov. 19 in a game that was everything but normal. The team announced it had suspended its starting quarterback just hours before kickoff, forcing fifth-string quarterback Kamal Gray to start. The start of the game was then delayed after a Temple player was rushed to Main Campus for a COVID-19 test after showing symptoms of the virus. Temple’s next game against Cincinnati would ultimately be canceled, ending the Owls’ season with a 1-6 record.
14. Owls unable to contain Villanova offense in season opening loss
By Josh Grieb
Temple women’s basketball finally started their season against rival Villanova on Dec. 4. The game wasn’t on the Owls’ original schedule, but each team’s head coach worked together in order to schedule the game. The Owls lost 90-72 after they couldn’t contain the Wildcats’ high-powered offense. Temple is currently 2-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
15. Temple men’s basketball win season opener against NJIT
By Adam Aaronson
In December, Temple men’s basketball kicked off their season after their games against Virginia Tech and Rhode Island were canceled. The Owls also paused all basketball activities for 14 days due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Temple won the game behind standout performances from guards Jeremiah Williams and Damian Dunn. The Owls are currently 1-1 and 0-1 in AAC play.
