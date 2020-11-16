Temple to no longer allow fans at football games

The announcement follows a wave of new COVID-19 restrictions set by the City of Philadelphia today.

Fans will no longer be allowed to attend Temple University football games at the Lincoln Financial Field, Temple Athletics announced in a press release today.

The announcement comes after the City of Philadelphia announced outdoor venues must limit attendance to 10 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 2,000 people, and cannot serve food or beverages, The Temple News reported.

Previously, the city allowed outdoor gatherings to have between 15 to 20 percent of their maximum capacity in attendance, The Temple News reported.

Fans with tickets for games versus East Carolina on Nov. 21 and Cincinnati on Nov. 28 will be able to get a full refund on their tickets, according to the release.

More than 2,500 fans attended the Owls’ last home game against Southern Methodist on Nov. 7.

