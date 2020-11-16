Temple to no longer allow fans at football games

The announcement follows a wave of new COVID-19 restrictions set by the City of Philadelphia today.

16 November 2020 Featured, Football
The stands at Lincoln Financial Field are empty prior to the start of Temple University football's game against South Florida University on Oct. 16. Family members of players were the only spectators allowed at this game. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Fans will no longer be allowed to attend Temple University football games at the Lincoln Financial Field, Temple Athletics announced in a press release today. 

The announcement comes after the City of Philadelphia announced outdoor venues must limit attendance to 10 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 2,000 people, and cannot serve food or beverages, The Temple News reported. 

Previously, the city allowed outdoor gatherings to have between 15 to 20 percent of their maximum capacity in attendance, The Temple News reported. 

Fans with tickets for games versus East Carolina on Nov. 21 and Cincinnati on Nov. 28 will be able to get a full refund on their tickets, according to the release

More than 2,500 fans attended the Owls’ last home game against Southern Methodist on Nov. 7. 

Dante Collinelli

Dante can be reached at dante.collinelli@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

