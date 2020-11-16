Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Nov. 16

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

Temple reported 49 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, including 39 among students and 10 among employees, on Nov. 16, according to its case dashboard.

There were three positive cases in on campus housing last week, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 3.37 percent positivity rate among those tested last week, up from a 3.35 percent rate the week of Oct. 26, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10 is 4.12 percent, according to the dashboard.

Temple is offering free testing until Nov. 20 at Mitten Hall for students who are leaving campus for fall break, The Temple News reported.

Mark Denys, director of Student Health Services, did not respond to a request for comment.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 809 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 798 on Nov. 5. The city averaged 721 cases per day last week, the highest weekly average since the pandemic began, The Temple News reported.

The city averaged 625 new cases per day from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, according to city data.

The city averaged 452 new cases per day from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5, according to city data.

Today, Philadelphia announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including closing indoor dining, libraries and gyms and limiting outdoor dining, which will be in effect from Nov. 20 to Jan. 1, 2021, The Temple News reported.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 2,439 positive cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths combined since March, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 55,302 confirmed cases and 1,917 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, did not respond to a request for comment.