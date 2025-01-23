January 22: TUalerts 101

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

TUalerts have long been a source of confusion for students as some crimes in the patrol zone seem to go unreported by TUalert. Assistant News Editor Nurbanu Sahin explains how Temple’s Department of Public Safety decides which incidents get TUalerts. Temple’s campus saw several protests and demonstrations in 2024 so Assistant Features Editor Mike Nonnemaker talks about the numerous movements we saw in 2024. All this and more on this week’s new episode of RePrint now available on Spotify and Youtube.