January 24: New year, same challanges

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

24 January 2024 , , and Podcast, The Playbook

All the biggest men’s and women’s basketball stories you missed over break and a preview of the gymnastics and fencing season. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, and Jaison Nieves. 

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Johnny Zawislak

Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Pablo Rouco

