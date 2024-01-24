January 24: New year, same challanges

All the biggest men’s and women’s basketball stories you missed over break and a preview of the gymnastics and fencing season. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, and Jaison Nieves.
Declan Landis
Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.
Johnny Zawislak
Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
Be the first to comment