Jones’ return ‘not a relief’ in women’s basketball loss

Ashley Jones didn’t start, but played 26 minutes, more than any other substitute.

With four minutes remaining in the first quarter, redshirt-sophomore guard Ashley Jones stepped onto the McGonigle Hall court for the first time since Dec. 4.



Jones scored 16 points for Temple women’s basketball (6-6, 0-1 The American Athletic Conference) in a 93-67 loss to Florida Gulf Coast University (12-2). Jones’ 16 points constituted the majority of the team’s 18 bench points.



Jones sat out two games with an undisclosed injury. She checked in for freshman guard Asonah Alexander, who started the game but played only 16 total minutes and did not record any points.



“I just felt like [Alexander] wasn’t focusing, and I feel like she had a lot of unnecessary turnovers,” coach Tonya Cardoza said.



Alexander recorded three turnovers, all in the second quarter. Jones entered the game immediately after Alexander’s last turnover and committed only one turnover in the fourth quarter.



Despite Jones’ contributions, Cardoza was not satisfied with the result.



“Well it’s not really a relief because we lost by 30 or whatever,” Cardoza said. “So there’s no relief in the fact that it didn’t matter who we put out there today, the job didn’t get done.”



Temple’s next game is on Dec. 30 at La Salle (6-6) at 7:00 p.m.

