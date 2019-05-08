Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from campus for three years

The fraternity will no longer be recognized as part of the university’s Interfraternity Council for violating the Student Code of Conduct.

Temple University suspended the Kappa Sigma fraternity on Friday for three years following violations of the Student Code of Conduct.

Kappa Sigma members violated sections of the Good Neighbor, Social Event and Alcohol policies, said Chris Carey, the senior associate dean of students.

Carey declined to further comment on specific instances that led them to suspend the fraternity.

The fraternity was the site of two underage consumption charges on Feb. 2, according to Temple Police records.

One person involved in the incident was a student who was referred to the Student Code of Conduct process. It’s unclear if these charges were related to the suspension.

At the conclusion of the suspension, Kappa Sigma will be eligible to apply for recognition with the university.

“We will continue to work with our recognized organizations to educate them on safety and care for Temple students and guests,” Carey wrote in an email.

This is the second fraternity within two years to be removed from campus. Alpha Epsilon Pi was investigated and later removed from campus for instances of sexual assault and excessive drug use and drinking. Its former president, Ari Goldstein, will go to trial in June for 14 sexual-assault related charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two students during the 2017-18 academic year.

The national chapter of Kappa Sigma did not return multiple requests for comment. The university’s chapter president could not immediately be reached for comment.

The fraternity’s Owl Connect page was deactivated as of Wednesday.

