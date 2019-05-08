State Sen. Christine Tartaglione appointed to Temple’s Board of Trustees

It is unclear whether her appointment replaced former trustee Dennis Alter, who resigned from the Board in March.

The Pennsylvania State Senate appointed state Sen. Christine Tartaglione to Temple University’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

Tartaglione, whose district covers part of Northeast Philadelphia, will join other public and private sector leaders to oversee university projects.

“It is an honor to serve such a venerable and influential institution,” Tartaglione wrote in a statement. “I accept this appointment knowing that it comes with a tremendous responsibility. Higher education is one of the pillars of prosperity for this Commonwealth and its citizens.”

Temple is a state-related university, which means the state government can appoint people to serve on the university’s board.

Trustees help guide university policy, approve construction funding and advise officials on budget issues and other related topics.

Tartaglione is in her seventh term as a state senator. She is the minority chair of the Labor and Industry Committee and serves on the Law and Justice and Democratic Policy and Rules committees, according to her website.

“As a trustee, I will seek to ensure that willing and deserving students have access to the many programs offered at Temple,” Tartaglione wrote. “And I will also seek to ensure that the university makes optimal use of the resources invested in it.”

