Letter from the Editor: The Temple News to stop printing until spring

Dear readers,

We began this academic year knowing it may be one of the most volatile experiences of our collegiate careers, and as we near the end of the semester, the COVID-19 pandemic grows increasingly severe.

While balancing our lives between online classes and in-person responsibilities this semester, The Temple News produced its print paper again in a new biweekly edition. We thank you for your continued readership as we returned to newsstands this fall while working under new, safe newsroom precautions.



Due to Temple University’s Main Campus modifying and suspending in-person operations from fall break to the end of the semester as many students return home until January, The Temple News will stop printing again until the spring semester.



We will continue coverage of the Temple and North Central communities online and hold steadfast in our commitment to bringing readers the latest information throughout this time.



As always, we encourage you to stay up to date by following us on social media, subscribing to our newsletter and visiting our website for the most recent updates. Let us know how online finals, adjusted holiday celebrations and changing pandemic circumstances are affecting you and what questions you have: you can reach me at editor@temple-news.com.



We’ll see you back in print next year. Until then, stay safe, keep in touch online and make responsible choices throughout the colder months.

Sincerely,

Madison Karas