Meet Temple’s men’s basketball seven newest players

After losing a number of their best players from last season, the Owls welcome four freshmen and three transfers.

Temple University men’s basketball lost nine players from last year’s roster due to graduation, transfer and the NBA draft. This includes the team’s two leading scorers former guard Quinton Rose and former guard Nate Pierre-Louis.

Here’s an introduction to the new players who could step into important starting and bench roles this season.

Jahlil White

Freshman

Position: Forward

Previous School: Wildwood Catholic Academy, North Wildwood, New Jersey



White averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game during his senior year at Wildwood Catholic, earning Third Team All-State honors.



During his junior season, he helped lead Wildwood Catholic to the Cape Atlantic League title and the NJSIAA South Jersey Non-Public A sectional championship. White was a three-star recruit and had offers from 14 teams, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.



He underwent surgery for a torn meniscus earlier this month, which will sideline him for two to three months.

Quincy Ademokoya

Freshman

Position: Forward

Previous School: Norcross High School, Norcross, Georgia



In 2019, Ademokoya helped lead Dacula High School, in Dacula, Georgia, to the state playoffs, posting 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.



He transferred to Norcross his senior season and also led them to the state playoffs, averaging 12.8 points per game. Ademokoya was a three-star recruit and had offers from five schools, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.



Nick Jourdain

Freshman

Position: Forward

Previous School: Covenant College Prep, Belmar, New Jersey

Last season for Covenant Prep, Jourdain averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game. Before playing at Covenant, he played at Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, New Jersey.



Jourdain was a three-star recruit and had offers from five schools including La Salle, according to 247sports recruiting rankings.



Jeremiah Williams

Freshman

Position: Forward

Previous School: Simeon Career Academy, Chicago, Illinois



As a senior at Simeon High School, Williams averaged 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, and was named second team all-city honors in the process.



During his junior season, Williams averaged 18.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game for St. Laurence High School in Burbank, Illinois. Williams was a three-star recruit and had offers from 12 schools, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.



“I can score a little bit, rebound and play defense,” Williams said. “Just doing whatever it takes to win. I can pretty much do anything that is asked of me.”

Khalif Battle

Sophomore

Position: Guard

Previous School: Butler University



Battle transferred from Butler University after appearing in 24 games, averaging 3.0 points and 11 minutes per game. He shot 33 percent from the field and 30 percent from the 3-point range last season. Butler finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 22-9.



Battle’s transfer waiver from the NCAA, which would allow him to play this season without sitting out, is “pending,” a team spokesperson said.



Sage Tolbert

Junior

Position: Forward

Previous School: Southeast Missouri State University



Tolbert transferred from Southeast Missouri after two seasons, logging 9.6 points and seven rebounds per game and starting all 31 games during his sophomore season. He shot 55 percent from the field and 64.4 percent from the free throw line. He also led the team in blocks with 23 recorded.

Like Battle, Tolbert’s transfer waiver from the NCAA is also “pending,” the same Owls’ team spokesperson said.



Brendan Barry

Graduate Student

Position: Guard

Previous School: Dartmouth College

Barry transferred to Temple from Dartmouth College on Nov. 13, just one day after the Ivy League announced the cancellation of winter sports, including basketball.



Barry will be immediately eligible for the Owls once he finishes his undergraduate academic requirements at Dartmouth, The Temple News reported. Barry didn’t play during the 2019-20 season due to injury.



During his time at Dartmouth, Barry made 44.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, which ranked 10th in the NCAA.

