Letter: Students for Life organization condemns New York abortion law

We, the members of Temple University Students for Life, are disturbed and upset by New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signing of the “Reproductive Health Act.”

On Jan. 22, One World Trade Center was lit up pink to celebrate the signing.

One World Trade Center was built to honor the lives lost on 9/11 and to show the world the attacks would not deter us from being the greatest nation. Unborn babies were counted in the nearly 3,000 people who died during 9/11. Under New York’s new law, the lives of these babies would not even be considered in the statistic.

The Reproductive Health Act is dangerous for not only the pre-born but pregnant women across New York State. The law removes abortion from the state’s penal code and moves it to the state’s public health code.

It also removes protection for babies born alive during an abortion, meaning they could face death on the abortion table. And third-trimester abortions are allowed, which makes it one of the most extreme pro-choice acts in the world.

According to the bill, abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy is permissible if the health of the mother is at risk. But “health of the mother” can be stretched to mean virtually anything, thanks to the Doe v. Bolton ruling.

Most countries including those in Europe, limit abortion up to twelve weeks. New York joins China, North Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada and Vietnam in allowing abortions after 20 weeks.

Abortion shows that we are failing women in society.

When women feel they have no alternative to abortion, it is the clearest sign that we must do more for them. We, Temple University Students for Life, believe in a culture that values the pre-born and their mothers.

We advocate for resources on campus, educate students about the dangers and misconceptions of Planned Parenthood and volunteer our time to local organizations that help women in crisis. We are also constantly communicating with the College of Education to make sure the Alpha Center will provide day care spots for Temple students.

Whether you are pro-choice or pro-life, we invite you to join us in condemning this barbaric law. We encourage you to learn more about abortion — how the procedures are done and what effects it can have on women mentally and physically.

Together we can fight for better resources for mothers on campus. And we can also fight the flow of false information.

Come to our next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. in Morgan Hall room 253 or visit our website. Let us as students, professors and faculty join together to create a better society for women and their pre-born babies.

Sean Harney, the president of Temple University Students for Life, submitted this letter on behalf of the organization.

