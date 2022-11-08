Vote in today’s election

Today, Philadelphians will head to the polls to vote for Pennsylvania’s governor and the open United States Senate seat, among other elections that will determine the future of the state and country.

The governor and Senate candidates have significantly different political approaches to critical issues like abortion rights, public safety and inflation and would hold powerful positions that could change federal and state legislation. Temple students registered to vote in Pennsylvania must vote in the critical election today.

The Editorial Board urges all Temple University students to go out and vote to make their voices heard.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running against state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) in the gubernatorial race, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is running against Mehmet Oz (R) in the U.S. Senate race.

Pennsylvania’s governor can sign bills into law or veto them, including ones that could restrict access to abortion.

An overwhelming majority of Temple students support abortion in all circumstances, according to a September poll by The Temple News.

The Senate race could determine party control in the U.S. Senate, which is currently split 50-50. Fetterman could create a Democratic majority in the body while Oz could make a Republican one. Who’s elected could potentially sway the outcome of major decisions, like codifying Roe v. Wade into law, on a federal level.

Although nearly 5,000 people signed a petition to cancel classes in celebration of civic engagement on Election Day, Temple decided against giving students and employees the day off.

Despite the university’s decision, the Editorial Board encourages students who did not submit a mail-in ballot to prioritize voting in person instead of attending class because key issues are at stake in this election. Additionally, professors and instructors should grant students an excused absence today if they need to vote in person.

Students can prepare for the election by reviewing The Temple News’ 2022 Voter Guide for more information on how to vote, polling locations, candidates and issues on the ballot. Extensive information is also available in the state’s election guide, and My Vote My Way, the Philadelphia City Commissioners’ election guide.