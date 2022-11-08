Poll: Temple students are voting blue this election season

The Temple News surveyed roughly 120 Temple students to find out their voting preferences for this election.

The majority of Temple students plan to vote for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Eighty-nine percent of Temple students are planning to vote for Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) for Pennsylvania’s governor, while 10 percent plan to vote for State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) and 1 percent for Christina Diguilo (Green).

Shapiro is running on protecting voting rights, women’s reproductive rights and expanding clean energy while still creating jobs. Mastriano wants to restrict abortion, eliminate absentee ballots that don’t require a reason for requesting them, and deregulate the coal and mining industry.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the U.S., meaning that it plays a key role in which party has control of the federal government in Washington. Currently, there are 50 Republicans holding Senate seats, 48 Democrats and 2 Independents, both of which vote with the Democrats. For this particular election, Pennsylvania voters will help determine which party gains control of the chamber.

In the Senate race, 88 percent of student respondents will be voting for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), approximately 11 percent plan to vote for Mehmet Oz (R) and about 1 percent for Richard Weiss (Green).

Fetterman has campaigned on issues like reproductive health care, health care and clean energy. Oz has ran on cracking down on illegal immigration, supporting law enforcement and promoting pro-life legislation. Both candidates hope to combat inflation.

It can be difficult to predict who will win elections in Pennsylvania because of its battleground status. The state almost has an equal number of voters who identify with each party, making it a race that any candidate could win.

Students recognize the importance of voting in the election because of Pennsylvania’s status as a battleground state.

“As an out-of-state student I made sure to register to vote here now that I live in Philly and really be an engaged resident,” wrote an anonymous student who responded to the survey.

Fifty-six percent of Temple voters feel that abortion is the most important issue in this election. Public safety fell second with around 15 percent of respondents. This was followed closely by environmental policy at about 13 percent and economy and inflation at about 11 percent. College affordability garnered approximately 5 percent of respondents.

Ninety percent Temple students support abortion in all circumstances, according to a September poll from The Temple News.

While those surveyed were only able to choose one issue as their most important, many poll respondents believed these issues were equally important.

“I actually am voting for a majority of the key issues,” wrote an anonymous student who responded to the survey.