No arrest made in shooting near HSC so far

A 23-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the back at Health Sciences Campus near the intersection of Old York Road and Atlantic Street yesterday, police said.



The man walked himself to Temple Hospital Emergency Department after being shot around 4 a.m., the Philadelphia Police wrote in an email to The Temple News.



Students were informed about the shooting via TU Alert early on Wednesday morning, instructing them to use caution and avoid the area.



No arrest has been made. An investigation is ongoing with East Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police, police wrote.



Several vials of suspected crack cocaine were found near the shell casings at the scene of the shooting, wrote Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.



The man is not affiliated with Temple University, Leone added.

