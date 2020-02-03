Malcolm Kenyatta featured in Biden campaign video

Kenyatta, the first LGBTQ person of color to serve as a Pennsylvania state representative, talked about being a part of black history.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) was featured in former Vice President Joe Biden’s “Black History: The Soul of the Nation” campaign video series on Feb. 1.

Kenyatta is shown walking around neighborhoods in the 181st District, which encompasses Main Campus, as he discusses his experience as a black, gay man in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

“I want to tell our young people, like, I’m not the exception. I’m the rule,” said Kenyatta, a 2012 strategic communication alumnus.

America was founded on the ideals of equality, equity, and fairness—we've never fully lived up to them, but we've never stopped trying. During #BlackHistoryMonth and all year-round, let's celebrate the rich history and culture that's always been vital to the fabric of America. — Joe Biden February 2, 2020

Kenyatta is the first LGBTQ person of color to serve as a Pennsylvania state representative, according to Philadelphia Gay News.

“I think I’m a part of black history being made,” Kenyatta said in the video.

In the video, Kenyatta said he carries his North Philadelphia background with him to his position as a state representative.

“When I walk in with locked hair and a story that’s not tailor-made for what people expect from an elected official, there’s a lot of power in that and I go on the floor and say, ‘You cannot ignore us,’” Kenyatta said.