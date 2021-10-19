Man on scooter inappropriately touching women near Temple’s campus

A man riding an electric scooter was reported to have inappropriately touched women on three separate occasions on and near Temple University’s Main Campus within the past month, according to an alert from the Temple Police Department.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 21 on 15th Street near Oxford, and the second occurred on Sept. 22 on 16th Street near Norris. The third incident occurred on Oct. 18 on 15th Street near Polett Walk, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News

TUPD is coordinating with the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit to investigate the incidents and has increased patrols in the area, Leone wrote.

TUPD encouraged students to request an escort from a security officer if they feel concerned about their safety while walking. The escorts are available from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week by calling 8-WALK from a campus phone or 215-777-9255 from a cell phone.