ELECTION DAY: Tracking the 2023 Pennsylvania primaries

Philadelphians are voting on key positions and issues in Tuesday’s primary election.

16 May 2023 elections, Featured
Philadelphians will cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election for mayor, councilmembers and ballot measures. | FILE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Updated 5/17 at 12:18 p.m.

THE LATEST

Cherelle Parker secured the Democratic mayoral nomination and will face David Oh, the sole Republican candidate, in November.

Philadelphians cast their ballots in several key elections Tuesday including the mayoral, councilmember and city controller races. Residents also voted on four ballot measures.

Other offices like the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Municipal Court and Court of Common Pleas were also on the ballot.

MAYOR

COUNCILMEMBER AT-LARGE (DEMOCRAT)

COUNCILMEMBER AT-LARGE (REPUBLICAN)

BALLOT MEASURE #1

BALLOT MEASURE #2

BALLOT MEASURE #3

BALLOT MEASURE #4

What to know ahead of the May 16 primary election

Philadelphians will vote on mayoral candidates, ballot measures and City Council candidates. | FILE / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Web Editor

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*