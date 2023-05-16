Student, three family members killed in car accident

Temple University student Daniel Contreras-Francisco and three family members were involved in a car accident in Connecticut early Saturday morning, killing all four who were in the vehicle, the university wrote in an email to the Temple community Tuesday.

“This is a tragedy in every sense of the word and we collectively mourn the loss of Daniel and his family members, Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes and Joel E. Contreras Francisco,” wrote JoAnne Epps, the university’s acting president. “The loss of their lives represents a heartbreaking end to a week that had been filled with such promise.”

Contreras-Francisco was a student in University College and was heavily involved in Temple’s fraternity and sorority community, serving as chapter president of Lambda Theta Phi Latin from Spring 2021 through 2022. He also served as vice president of programming for the Multicultural Greek Council and later as council president in Spring 2023. He was just one class short of earning his bachelor of general studies degree.

The university will hold a vigil for Contreras-Francisco and his family at the Bell Tower on May 17 at 8 p.m. All members of the Temple community are invited to attend.