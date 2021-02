The man stole $100 from the store before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

A man stole $100 from the Dunkin’ on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 15th Street at around 3:45 p.m. Monday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man, who claimed to be armed, fled the store after he was given the money. No injuries were reported, Leone wrote.

Campus Safety Services has video footage tracking the man and is working to obtain video footage of the incident from the store’s management, Leone added.