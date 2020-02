The man fled before taking anything.

A man attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver on Montgomery Avenue near 18th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man threatened the driver, who is not affiliated with Temple, with a gun and asked for money but fled west on Montgomery Avenue towards 19th Street before taking anything, Leone wrote.

The driver was not injured, Leone wrote. Police have been surveying the area.