Mastropietros’ four goals push Owls past Pirates

Temple Lacrosse (7-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) defeated East Carolina (10-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) 11-7 on Saturday afternoon. The Owls captured their second straight win in a crucial game as they continue to gain momentum going into the American Conference Tournament.

The Owls fell behind early following a quick 19-second goal from Pirates’ midfielder Ellie Bromley. Temple quickly responded when midfielder Maeve Tobin equalized the score a minute later.

Temple took over the remainder of the first quarter, winning draw controls and controlling the possession while scoring two goals, both assisted by midfielder Camryn Zavacky.

Goalkeeper Taylor Grollman was essential throughout the first quarter with four saves, two coming from free-position shots.

“The good news is we’ve spent a lot of the season going down to start a game so it’s not unfamiliar territory,” said head coach Bonnie Rosen. “So I wasn’t concerned at all. I think we’ve been prepping to play hard and to play every moment and I think that showed the next moment we were ready.”

Temple continued to extend their control of the game, winning five-draw controls opposed to ECU’s two.

The Owls played strong defense, limiting the Pirates’ offensive output and turning it into offense of their own. Midfielder Belle Mastropietro scored two goals, giving the Owls a three-goal lead going into the half.

Grollman continued her stellar game, recording four more saves in the second half. She finished the game with eight saves total.

“[Grollman] played an outstanding game today,” Rosen said. “I think it’s a credit to how hard she’s working and what she’s learning. She is a young goalie who has been thrust into this position of starting goalkeeper for the first time and had to take a lot.”

Temple continued to push the pace in the third quarter, recording ten shots and six draw controls. Despite the Pirates’ ability to draw fouls, gaining 22 free position opportunities in the second half, they had trouble capitalizing and only scored four goals in the half.

“This was a huge test today for us,” Rosen said. “We knew that we’re in an in or out scenario with our conference tournament and then you throw in the emotions of senior day which you never know what that can be. So we just embraced all of that today.”

The Owls will play their final game of the regular season when they travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt (3-11, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) on April 29 at noon.