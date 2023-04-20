April 19: Health violations in dining halls?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Within the past three years, Temple University had 162 total violations across their food establishments. These violations range from locations like the Johnson and Hardwick dining hall to the Starbucks at the Howard Gittis Student Center. The Temple News’ Print Managing Editor Julia Merola and Digital Managing Editor Fallon Roth talk about Temple’s recent health violations.

With former Temple University President Jason Wingard resigning, the search for a new president has begun. The Temple News’ Opinion Editor Sarah Frasca and freelance writer McCaillaigh Rouse argue that the North Philadelphia community should be involved the search for the next president.