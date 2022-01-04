McKie on COVID-19 protocol list

Temple University men’s basketball coach Aaron McKie will miss Wednesday’s game against the University of Central Florida.

Temple University men’s basketball (7-6, 0-2 The American Athletic Conference) head coach Aaron McKie will miss Wednesday’s game against the University of Central Florida (9-3, 1-1 The American) after being placed on the team’s COVID-19 protocol list, according to a Temple Athletics release today.

Associate head coach Monté Ross will coach in McKie’s place.

The Owls had two postponements so far this season against Drexel University (6-5, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Association) and Villanova University (9-4, 2-1 The Big East Conference) due to COVID-19 protocol issues.

Temple women’s basketball (5-6, 0-0 The American) has also had its last three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues within its program.