Temple names new volleyball head coach

Linda Hampton-Keith, the former head women’s volleyball coach for North Carolina State University, was named Temple University’s head volleyball coach Monday night.

“I am honored to be leading Temple volleyball into a new era and proud to be an Owl,” said Hampton-Keith in a release. “The vision and mission I have as a coach aligns with the vision for the University, athletic department and the volleyball program.”

Hampton-Keith coached the Wolfpack from 2016-19, guiding them to consecutive 20-win seasons and the 2017 NCAA tournament. She led them to 16 new team season records, while coaching 11 All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections and two American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans.

She most recently helped the University of Louisville advance to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Final Four as a volunteer coach.

“Linda checked all of the boxes for our committee,” said Arthur Johnson, vice president and director of athletics. “She has had success at the highest level as a head coach and is a proven recruiter who will be able to bring quality players to help Temple return to the NCAAs.”

Temple did not renew former head volleyball coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam’s contract on Nov. 29, 2021 after 11 seasons with the Owls, The Temple News reported.