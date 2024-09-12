Men’s and Women’s Basketball release non-conference schedules

The Owls’ season tips-off on Nov. 4 against Sacred Heart and they will play 13 games through November and December before conference play opens up.

Temple Men’s and Women’s Basketball have finalized its non-conference schedules for the 2024-25 season, Temple Athletics announced in a press release Thursday.

The Men’s Basketball season will begin on Nov. 4 at The Liacouras Center against Sacred Heart and will continue until Dec. 29 against Buffalo.

“I am extremely excited about our non-conference schedule which kicks off November 4th at the Liacouras Center,” wrote head coach Adam Fisher in the release. “The opportunities to test ourselves early and often with some tough road and neutral site games we feel will prepare our team to play meaningful games in March. We need all of our students, faculty, alumni and fans at the Liacouras Center this year.”

Men’s Basketball

Temple will play eight games away from The Liacouras Center, but only three will be true road games. The Owls travel to Trenton, New Jersey, to take on Monmouth in the Jersey Jam on Nov. 8 before coming back to North Broad Street for a Big 5 game against Drexel on Nov. 12.

The matchup with the Dragons is the Owls’ last home game for nearly a month. Temple will take a road trips to Massachusetts to take on Boston College on Nov. 15. They then travel to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut to take on Florida State on Nov. 22 and Umass on Nov. 23.

Temple returns to Philadelphia to take on City 6 rival La Salle on Nov. 30 to round up the pod action of the Big 5 Classic, which will conclude with a triple header on Dec. 7 at the Wells Fargo Center. Temple will either play Villanova, Saint Joseph’s or Penn depending on their performance against the Explorers and Dragons.

Temple will return home to take on Holy Family on Dec. 10, before traveling to Hempstead, New York, face Hofstra on Dec. 15. The Owls will also face former Atlantic-10 rival Davidson on Dec.18 and Rhode Island on Dec. 21. It is the Owls’ first game against the Rams since leaving the conference in 2013.

Temple will open conference play after the new year. The Owls’ opponents have been announced, but their schedule will be released at a later date.

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Owls also open their regular season conference title defense season on Nov. 4. Temple will open things up against Richmond and conclude their non-conference slate against either Cal or Fordham on Dec. 22.

Following Temple’s home opener, they will hit the road for their next three games,taking on Delaware on Nov. 12, VCU on Nov. 15 and Georgetown on Nov. 19.

The Owls will return home for a pair of games against Drexel on Nov. 23 in their first game of the Big Five Classic and host Princeton on Nov. 26. Temple returns to Big Five play when they travel to Drexel on Dec. 1. They will then play in the Big Five Championship on Dec. 6, in the Finneran Pavilion. The Owls’ opponent for the championship day will be determined based on their record of St. Joes, Villanova and Penn in Big Five play.

Temple continues non-conference play at home against West Virginia on Dec. 14 before flying out to Berkeley, California to face off with Xavier on Dec. 21 and either Cal or Fordham in the Raising the B.A.R Invitational on Dec. 22 to close out non-conference play.

“We have a very challenging non-conference schedule and we’ve tried scheduling a team from each of the Power 5 conferences,” said head coach Diane Richardson in the release. “The American is such a strong and well-aligned conference and we believe this will best prepare us for our conference pairings.”

The Owls take on three former Atlantic 10 rivals in West Virginia, VCU and Richmond as well a potential fourth in Fordham. Temple has not faced off with WVU since the Mountaineers left the A-10 in 1998. The Owls have also not played VCU or Richmond since Temple moved to the AAC following the 2013 season.

Temple will also open conference play following the new year with those dates being announced at a later time.