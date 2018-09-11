Metamorphoses

Content warning: This story includes details of sexual assault that might be upsetting to some readers.

I crawl home to her,

snake skin over whispers

in the dark. Between folds of yellow, there’s a

long

smile, not quite a caress,

a sharp arrow defining the unnatural arches she made and all

tucked in beneath the moon — pellucid.

Too soon.

Too soon.

I have shed over his footprints, marked the earth in blood.

We hang on the edge,

her eyes clouded from the heat of a baited breath;

she strains

for ironic silence on the sheets,

still.

His humidity floats above. Listen.

I have come to tell you,

I have come to tell you,

from the gods,

from the dove,

from the lamb,

I have come in a dying whisper

to say, that the very rocks

cra

cked, in rage.

