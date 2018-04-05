Nationally ranked Florida women’s lacrosse team routs Temple

The University of Florida, which is the No. 7 team in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll, beat Temple, 15-3, on Wednesday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

The Gators (9-3, 4-0 Big East Conference) remain unbeaten in the conference since April 18, 2015. Temple (7-5, 2-2 Big East) is now .500 in conference play and has lost back-to-back games after winning four in a row.

Seven different players scored for Florida. Senior attacker Shayna Pirreca and junior midfielder Sydney Pirreca combined to score six of the Gators’ goals. Junior attacker Lindsey Ronbeck completed a hat-trick in the first half and had an assist.

Temple turned the ball over 23 times to Florida’s 14. The Gators also gained a possession advantage through its plus-eight advantage in draw controls and plus-seven mark in ground balls.

Florida freshman defender Sabrina Cristodero won a game-high and career-high 10 draws. Her performance tied for the second-highest single-game draw total in program history.

The Owls ended the first half trailing 10-2. Florida started the game on a six-goal run. Sophomore midfielder Maddie Gebert and junior midfielder Amber Lambeth each scored on free-position opportunities in the first half.

With 27 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the game, the Gators earned a running clock with a 10-goal lead after Sydney Pirreca’s fourth goal of the game.

For the second game in a row, coach Bonnie Rosen replaced sophomore starting goalkeeper Maryn Lowell with redshirt sophomore Kelsea Hershey.

Hershey entered the game at the start of the second half. Freshman goalkeeper Olivia Martin entered the game later, but she didn’t face a shot in 1:45 of action. Lowell and Hershey combined for 13 saves.

The Owls’ next game is on Saturday against conference opponent UConn at 1 p.m. at Howarth Field.