Nelson, Clinton lead way as Owls defeat Bison

Temple Women’s Basketball defeated the Bucknell Bison 77-62 on Sunday evening, shooting an impressive 54 percent from the field.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, sophomore guard Jasha Clinton found space to make a shot and bury a mid-range jumper, giving the Owls a 31-29 lead that they held onto for the rest of the evening.

Temple Women’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated Bucknell University (2-5, 0-0 Patriot League) 77-62 on Sunday night in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, marking head coach Diane Richardson’s first road victory with the program.

Temple was firing on all offensive cylinders from the beginning of the game. Their 77 points were just one shy of their season high total of 78 from their victory against Georgetown University on Nov. 12. The Owls shot 32-of-59 from the field and connected on 60 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.

“We were more poised today and not rushing our shots,” Richardson said. “We’ve got some great three point shooters and they let the ball fly today.”

Senior guard Aleah Nelson continued to have the most impact on the team’s offense, leading the way for the Owls with a season high of 23 points and going 8-of-14 from the field and 6-9 from three.

“They were kind of sagging back,” Nelson said. “They played inside the three point line because we haven’t been shooting well or consistently from three the past couple of games, so I’m glad that we showed we can shoot from three.”

Clinton also helped dominate the offense by recording 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Sophomore forward Caranda Perea added eights, shooting 75 percent from the field while grabbing six rebounds.

“I feel like I could always score the ball my whole life,” Perea said. “This coaching staff really emphasizes on me to rebound, play defense and be a complete player.”

The Owls also took control of the paint by out rebounding the Bison 32-23 with seven offensive rebounds turning into nine second-chance points. Ten different Temple players recorded at least one rebound in the contest.

After allowing 75 points in a loss to Saint Joseph’s University in their previous game, the Owls’ bounced back with a strong defensive showing by holding the Bison to just 4-14 from the field in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Temple forced 14 turnovers that led to 13 second chance points.

The Owls will look to gain additional momentum when they continue their road trip in Norfolk, Virginia, where they’ll take on Old Dominion University (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.