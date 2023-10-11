October 11: Celebrating Heritage Is More Than Just a PR Post

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

There has been a lack of university-hosted events this year for Hispanic Heritage Month even though Temple is welcoming their most diverse class for the fourth year in a row. Assistant opinion editor Valeria Uribe explains the importance of these events and what could be done.

Temple has created a Presidential Search Advisory Committee to evaluate candidates to be Temple’s President and to make recommendations to the board. News Editor Oliver Sabo talks about who is on the committee and how stakeholders will be heard.