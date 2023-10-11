Philadelphia mayoral candidates set to speak at Liacouras Center

Cherelle Parker and David Oh will focus on issues like gun violence, education, housing, public health and city management.

Philadelphia mayoral candidates Cherelle Parker and David Oh will attend a forum at The Liacouras Center on Oct. 26, less than two weeks away from election day on Nov. 7.

The “Our Vote, Our Future” Mayoral Forum will be hosted by the Urban Affairs Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the quality of life in Philadelphia.

The forum, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. and is limited to 200 attendees, will focus on issues like gun violence, education, housing, public health and city management.

Both candidates will take part in one-on-one conversations with attendees, starting with Democratic candidate Parker, followed by Republican candidate Oh. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions while registering, and time will also be reserved for a live question and answer session.

The “Our Vote, Our Future” initiative is part of the Every Voice, Every Vote project, managed by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s nonprofit owner.