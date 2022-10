RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Voting on Election Day can be hard for students with a busy class schedule. Assistant Opinion editor Molly Fiske explains why Temple should cancel classes so students can go to the polls.

PERIOD at Temple, a new advocacy group, is committed to defeating period poverty and break the menstrual hygiene stigma. Temple’s Features Editor Mariyum Rizwan talks more about what the organization is doing.