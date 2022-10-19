October 19: Temple field hockey bounces back

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple field hockey must win one of its two remaining conference games to qualify for the Big East Tournament. The Owls’ opponents are Old Dominion, a team ranked 14th in the nation, and UConn team that Temple defeated with similar stakes on the line late in 2021. The Temple News Assistant Sports Editors Javon Edmonds and Sam O’Neal discuss the team’s season and playoff aspirations.

The two also recap the first half of the football season and preview basketball’s upcoming Cherry and White Night.