Temple scores five goals again in win over Bucknell University

After a slow start, the Owls exploded in the second half for by scoring four goals.

At the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, Temple University field hockey got their first and only shot of the first half from sophomore midfielder Julianne Kopec. Luckily for the Owls, it found the back of the net, putting them at 1-0 against Bucknell University.

After a dominant win over Long Island University on Friday, the red-hot Owls (5-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) continued their winning streak by defeating the Bisons (1-4, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) 5-2.

In the first quarter, both offenses struggled to move down the field due to strong defensive play, with just one shot coming from Bucknell on their only corner attempt of the half. However, Temple senior goaltender Molly Frey was able to come up with the save to keep the game knotted at zero.

In the second quarter, the Owls finally were able to get on the board as they drew their first of nine eventual corners, and Kopec put the ball in the net with a sweeping shot from the top of the arch to put the Owls in front 1-0 after the first half.

The third quarter would go on to be an offensive showcase for the Owls, as they scored three goals. Kopec scored her second goal of the game just more than two minutes into the quarter with an easy tip in. Not long after, junior midfielder Maddie Molchany scored off a tip-in on Temple’s third corner of the game, putting the Owls up 3-0.

Just thirty seconds later, Temple earned another corner and senior defender McKenna Burkhardt scored on a sweep shot from the arch, putting Temple up 4-0.

Bucknell would score a goal of their own with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. ForwardLily Neilson capitalized off of a miscommunication between the Owls’ defense, which allowed Neilson to breakaway and chip it over Frey’s head to make it 4-1.

In the fourth quarter, Burkhardt scored on Temple’s ninth corner of the game with another sweep shot for her second goal of the game and third of the season.

Bucknell added a goal of their own in the fourth quarter as Neilson scored her second of the game off a corner attempt with just five seconds remaining to make it 5-2.

The Owls will now begin conference play as they will travel back home to take on Quinnipiac University (3-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) on Friday at 5 p.m.