Temple volleyball goes 1-2 at the Cornell Tournament

Temple goes 1-2 in the third tournament of the season against Albany, Colgate and Cornell.

In their first two matches at the Cornell Tournament, Temple University volleyball lost to the University of Albany (2-7, 0-0 America East Conference) in a 3-1 set loss and the Colgate University (7-3, 0-0 Patriot League) 3-1. The Owls would then bounce back to win their only game of the tournament against Cornell University (2-4, 0-0 Ivy League) in a close five-set 3-2 victory.

The first match was a disappointing loss against the winless Great Danes as Temple struggled to finish sets and lost each of their three set losses by just three points. The Owls also struggled the next day in their first of the back-to-back against the Raiders, despite stellar performances from individual Owls like sophomore outside hitter Taylor Davenport.

Temple eventually pulled away with a victory in a long-winded and tough final game against the Big Red, winning in a long five-set match on Sept. 10.

The first match for Temple was a back and forth battle between the Owls and Albany. Temple took the lead in the first set 22-21 looking to close the game, but ended up losing 25-22, giving up four straight points. The Owls’ offense struggled all game, only hitting .099 percent compared to Albany who hit at .121 percent through the four-set match.

The Owls, after losing the first two sets, won the third set 25-18 through quality play around the net, but it was not enough as they would lose the fourth and final set 22-25.

The Great Danes were led by sophomore outside hitter Alexa Harris who had 14 kills, senior hitter Malea Stanton who finished with 34 digs and freshman outside hitter Anna Myhal who recorded her first collegiate double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs, giving the team their first win of the season.

Temple didn’t get a win in the first game of day two of the tournament either. The Owls took on Colgate in a game that featured many long rallies.

Temple was able to come back and win a tough set 26-24. However, their luck did not continue as they lost the next three sets, losing the game to the Raiders 3-1.

Despite 20 kills from Temple’s Davenport and 11 blocks from Temple freshman middle blocker Samantha Jo Mikosky, which is the third most in school history, Temple would commit seven errors in the fourth and final set ultimately losing 19-25.

The Raiders were led by sophomore outside hitter Abby Shadwick with 14 kills and were supported up front by last year’s Patriot League Setter of the Year, graduate student setter Julia Kurowski with 8 kills.

The Owls had one more chance to win at the Cornell Tournament, against Cornell. Temple would play an outstanding first set, attacking the back end of Cornell’s defense and landing multiple kills in the back row to win the set 25-18.

In the fifth and final set, two kills from redshirt-senior Peyton Boyd and junior Jelena Prolic set the Owls up for victory, pulling away 15-13 in a tough five-set match to end the tournament.

This is the Owls’ third tournament and head coach Linda Hampton-Keith is proud of the team, knowing that they ask a lot of the athletes to play multiple games in one day.

“We ask a lot of these athletes to play multiple games a day in these tournaments but ultimately we’re proud of them for showing fight through many games,” Hampton-Keith said.

The Owls will return to Philadelphia at the Penn Invitational to face off against the Providence College Friars (7-2 0-0 Big East Conference) on Sept. 16.