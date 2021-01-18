Owls add new transfers and walk-ons to roster

All three transfer players competed at power-five schools before coming to Temple.

Temple University football added three transfers and five walk-ons to its roster, the team announced in a press release today.

Redshirt-sophomore running back Iverson Clement transferred from the University of Florida. He played in 13 games for the Gators and recorded 94 yards on 12 carries.

Defensive tackles Xach Gill and Lancine Turay both transferred from the University of North Carolina. Gill recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 25 games for the Tar Heels.

Turay is the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.

The five walk-ones added to the roster are freshman running back Ali Barkley, junior safety DeJuan Dandridge, redshirt-freshman defensive end Sylvester Mathis, freshman tight-end Connor Noble and redshirt-sophomore quarterback T.J. Pergine.

Barkley is the younger brother of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

The Owls are scheduled to begin their season on Sept. 4 against Rutgers, and the full schedule is expected to be released in February, according to the release.

