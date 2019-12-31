Star pass rusher announces intent to transfer

Temple University football redshirt-junior defensive end Quincy Roche announced his intent to transfer on Tuesday via Twitter.



“Once again, one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” Roche said in his statement. “But after discussing it with my family, we have decided this is the best thing to do.”



Roche led the Owls in sacks and tackles for loss this season, recording 13.0 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Roche tied the all-time record for single-season sacks this season and ranks third all-time in sacks.



Roche was honored as The American Athletic Conference Player of the Year earlier this season and was named to the Conference’s First Team.



Roche broke a program record by recording six tackles for loss in Temple’s 29-21 victory over Tulane on Nov. 16.



Roche finishes his Temple career with 26 total sacks and 39.5 tackles for loss.



Roche is the second starter to transfer from Temple since the end of the regular season. Former tight end Kenny Yeboah announced he would transfer from Temple on Dec. 2.

