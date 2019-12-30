Top 10 sports stories of 2019

1. Temple introduces Rod Carey as football coach
By Evan Easterling
Following Geoff Collins’ departure for Georgia Tech in December 2018, Temple hired Manny Diaz to replace him. Diaz left Temple 18 days later and took the head coach position at the University of Miami. Temple received more applications in the second search, ultimately hiring Rod Carey from Northern Illinois University. Carey just finished the first season of a six-year contract. He went 8-5 overall and 5-3 in The American Athletic Conference games.
2. With attendance down nationwide, Temple Athletics works to fill seats
By Evan Easterling, Mike Zingrone and Sam Neumann
Temple Athletics is finding it difficult to fill the stadiums at its ticketed sporting events. While football ticket sales have gone up, men’s and women’s basketball haven’t seen the same growth. Temple football played in front of sellout crowds twice in 2015, against Penn State and Notre Dame, and the Athletics Department has received feedback that lesser opponents lead to lower interest in attending.
3. Dunphy ‘at peace’ after coaching final Temple men’s basketball game
By Evan Easterling
In Spring 2018, Temple men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy’s future became a topic of interest. With only one appearance in the NCAA Tournament in five seasons, some Temple fans wanted Dunphy fired. At the end of March 2018, Temple announced that Dunphy’s 13th season would be his last and assistant coach Aaron McKie would take over.
Dunphy’s final game as head coach was a First Four loss, his eighth time coaching in the NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss, Dunphy expressed gratitude and fulfillment with his career.
4. Aaron McKie prepares for his first game as coach
By Jay Neemeyer
Aaron McKie joined the Temple men’s basketball coaching staff in 2014, 20 years after his collegiate time as an Owl ended. He was an assistant for five years and was named the successor to Fran Dunphy in Spring 2018. McKie called the position his “dream job” and reflected on how Dunphy and John Chaney have guided him.
5. Temple field hockey captains describe frustration, confusion following Kent State call-off decision
By Jay Neemeyer
On Sep. 7, Temple field hockey played a morning game against the University of Maine at Kent State University. The scoreless game was about to begin its second sudden-victory overtime when Kent State officials called the game off. Maine field hockey’s Twitter account stated that there was a fireworks display, scheduled for the Golden Flashes’ football game, at the adjacent stadium, which needed to begin setup. The game’s cancellation caused controversy, but players said they were hopeful that the game would be considered a tie for NCAA rankings purposes.
6. Pierre-Louis brothers bring defensive skill to Temple basketball
By Alex McGinley
Josh Pierre-Louis originally planned to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. When the coach who had recruited him was fired, he reopened his recruitment. Two weeks later, he announced his commitment to Temple.
His decision made program history: he would join his older brother Nate Pierre-Louis and the two would become the first brother pair to play on the same roster. The brothers reflected on what it meant to them to be teammates for the first time since high school.
7. Rower pursues photography out of the water
By Jay Neemeyer
8. Temple Swedish tackle has solidified himself as starter
Dante Collinelli
When coach Rod Carey saw that sophomore offensive lineman Isaac Moore was from Orebro, Sweden, he was surprised. Moore is one of two offensive linemen from Sweden on the team. Temple has the only two football-playing Swedes in the American Athletic Conference.
Moore said that American college football players are much faster than the men he played against in Sweden.
9. Skilled Temple freshman golfer ‘upbeat’ on the course
By Winston Harris
Danny Nguyen has an impressive golfing history prior to becoming a collegiate athlete. Nguyen played with the Vietnam National Team only a few years after beginning to play at 11-years-old. While still a teenager, he moved to Florida to attend a preparatory school with a prestigious boys’ golf program.
After a visit during his senior year, he decided he wanted to play golf at Temple. During the fall, he appeared in more tournaments than several senior players.
10. Virtual Reality helps Temple Lacrosse improve on-field vision
By Jay Neemeyer
Coach Bonnie Rosen is open to blending technology with physical coaching. In Fall 2018, she added Virtual Reality training to the team’s offseason schedule. Her aim is to improve the players’ peripheral vision and reaction times even off the field.
Players can also review game film, see the areas they need to improve and scout upcoming opponents with the technology.
