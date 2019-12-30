Top 10 news stories of 2019

1. The case of Commonwealth v. Joshua Hupperterz

By Grace Shallow

Police believe Jenna Burleigh was killed in Joshua Hupperterz’s apartment on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Temple News examined both the state’s and the defense’s case in the trial of Joshua Hupperterz, who was convicted in January of killing Jenna Burleigh. The story outlined key facts of the case and the competing timelines that both sides presented during the trial. Burleigh was murdered in 2017. Hupperterz was later sentenced to life in prison.

2. Undocumented family relocates to Germantown church

By Diana Cristancho

The undocumented Hernandez family lives in sanctuary at the Germantown Mennonite Church. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Hernandez family, who are undocumented, recounted the experience of living in sanctuary for more than a year. The family had stayed in the Church of the Advocate on Diamond Street until December 2018, when they moved to a church in Germantown. A judge issued a deportation order against Carmela Apolonio Hernandez in 2016.

3. ‘You could smell the gunpowder right away’: Temple students, doctors describe lockdown during Tioga-Nicetown standoff

By Hal Conte

An ambulance speeds past Temple University Hospital near Broad & Ontario streets on Sunday. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Students and doctors on Temple’s Health Sciences Campus recount the atmosphere during a Tioga-Nicetown police standoff involving a barricaded gunman on Aug. 14. The shooting, which left six officers wounded, led to a sense of tension and fear in the surrounding area. The alleged gunman, Maurice Hill, surrendered to police early the next morning.

4. Historic Uptown Theater on North Broad Street celebrates 90th anniversary

By Will Amari

The Uptown Theater, located at 2227 North Broad Street, has begun undergoing renovations and will be converted into a functional theater with over 2,000 seats. | ALEX PATERSON-JONES / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Uptown Theatre on Broad Street near Dauphin continues to undergo its second stage renovations, which are expected to be completed by 2020. The historic theatre, which opened in 1929, hosted stars like Michael Jackson and Patti LaBelle. The entire project is expected to cost $14 million.

5. Julie Brown, a renowned Miami Herald reporter, is Temple made

By Colin Evans

Julie Brown, a 1987 journalism alumna, appears on TV to discuss her investigation into the late-billionaire and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. | EMILY MICHOT / COURTESY

Julie Brown, who is known for her investigative reporting on the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, is thankful for the start she got at Temple. She recounted her Philadelphia upbringing and the lessons she learned in college that helped her develop into a skilled reporter. Brown was inducted into the Klein School of Media and Communications’ Alumni Hall of Fame at the annual Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Awards in October.

6. Who owns your home? Property owners span U.S. to cash in near Temple’s campus

By The Temple News

The Temple News examined the rise of off-campus property values as landlords continue to buy properties at an accelerated rate. In recent decades, developers spanning across the U.S. have purchased properties around Temple, causing property values to sharply increase. The soaring market has exasperated problems like trash and partying off campus as more students move in.

7. Restoring North Central: Residents take back control off campus with new district

By Kelly Brennan and Will Bleier

Block captain Joan Briley will serve as the new Special Services District’s president. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In April, The Temple News examined the university’s plans to establish a special services district with a board comprised of community residents and university leaders. The goal of the district was to mitigate trash issues off campus. While the university touted the district as a tool to improve the quality of life of community residents, some residents were skeptical about whether the district will be used to drum up support for an on-campus football stadium.

8. Temple students with autoimmune disorders and children react to mumps outbreak

By Kelly Brennan

Caley Gowen, a junior nursing major, holds a cystic fibrosis airway clearance vest in her room at 1300 Residence Hall on Monday. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The spring mumps outbreak on campus posed a more serious threat for students with autoimmune disorders and children. Several students detailed the heightened risk they faced during the outbreak, which infected 186 people in total.

9. PASCEP celebrates education, 40th year at Temple

By Grace Shallow

Ulicia Lawrence-Oladeinde directs the Pan-African Studies Community Education Program, which serves North Philadelphia residents with low-cost, non-credit classes in various academic fields. | MATT ALTEA / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In February, the Pan-African Studies Community Education Program reflected on its decades of service to the North Philadelphia community. Since merging with Temple in 1979, PASCEP has taught 780 educational programs to Philadelphia residents. The program offers low-cost, non-credit classes taught by volunteer instructors in different fields.

10. Controversy University: Temple faces unhappy donors in wake of a contentious year

By Grace Shallow

DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Temple News examined how recent controversies at the university has affected the confidence — and giving — of its donor base. While the total amount of funds raised by the university in the past five years has increased, the number of people donating is declining. Several donors, large and small, told The Temple News that recent controversies, like those generated by the university’s plans for an on-campus stadium and remarks made by Marc Lamont Hill, a media studies and production professor, at the United Nations, have caused them to reconsider their future plans for giving.