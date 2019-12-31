Rose’s late game play propels Temple men’s basketball past UCF

Senior guard Quinton Rose scored the last six points for Temple as it beat Central Florida.

Senior guard Quinton Rose stole the ball from Central Florida redshirt-senior guard Dazon Ingram and finished with a layup to tie the game. Rose was fouled by Ingram and made the free throw to give Temple men’s basketball a one point lead with two minutes and 52 seconds left in the game.



From that point on, Temple (9-3, 1-0 The American Athletic Conference) held the lead as it beat Central Florida (9-4, 0-1 The AAC), 62-58, Tuesday afternoon in Orlando in its first conference game of the year.



Before Rose’s layup, the Knights led 58-56. The Knights’ last points of the game came on a pair of free throws by redshirt-junior forward Collin Smith with three minutes and 29 seconds remaining.



Rose scored the last six points for the Owls. After he completed the three-point play, Rose made a shot off the glass to make the score 61-58. Rose then made a free throw to ice the game at 62-58.



Overall, Rose scored 16 points to lead the Owls. Rose only made five shots on 14 attempts from the field but made six of his seven free throw attempts. Rose also recorded six rebounds.



Junior forward De’Vondre Perry was the only Temple player to record double-digits besides Rose, finishing with 11 points. Perry shot 3-of-6 from the field, which included two three-point shots.



Freshman guard Josh Pierre-Louis and junior forwards J.P. Moorman II and Justyn Hamilton recorded eight points each. Moorman made all three of his shots from the field and recorded five rebounds.



Knights’ redshirt-freshman guard Dre Fuller Jr. led the team with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Fuller made two three-pointers and added four rebounds and four assists.



Redshirt-junior guard Ceasar DeJesus added 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field. DeJesus also dished out six assists. Smith added 10 points while shooting 4-of-9 from the field.



The Owls will stay on the road to take on another conference opponent in Tulsa (8-5) on Friday at 9:00 p.m.

