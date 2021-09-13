Owls beat Fairfield in double OT classic

Temple University field hockey defeated the Stags 1-0 in double overtime Sunday after a strong defensive showing from both teams.

In the 79th minute, Owls’ graduate student goalkeeper Megan Ragusa stopped a penalty corner from the Fairfield University Stags and sent a pass to redshirt-sophomore midfielder Kerrie Lorenz. With the game’s momentum shifted in the Owls’ favor, Lorenz dribbled the ball coast to coast and nailed the back of the net, leading the Owls to victory with less than two minutes remaining.

Temple University field hockey (4-0-1,0-0 The American Athletic Conference) beat Fairfield (3-3,0-0 The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) 1-0 in overtime at University Field on Sunday afternoon.

“We are looking to capitalize on winning each and every battle, moment, contest throughout the game,” said head coach Michelle Vittese.

The game showcased some incredible defensive talent from both sides.

Ragusa saved three of the Stags’ 11 attempts, while Fairfield graduate student goalkeeper Zoe Rosen saved eight of Temple’s 18 tries. Lorenz’s goal is just the ninth score Rosen has allowed this season.

Ragusa’s three saves came in overtime as the defense shut down all seven of the Stags’ penalty corner attempts.

The Owls began the game slowly, recording just one shot in the first quarter on a penalty corner attempt and two more in the second.

The Owls’ perseverance paid dividends in the end as they were able to outlast the Stags.

Freshman midfielder Julianne Kopec led both teams in shots, with three of her seven attempts on target. Kopec has scored four goals on 14 shots this season.

Lorenz took the spotlight in this game, scoring her second goal this season on only her fourth shot. She was able to capitalize on the Owls’ strong defensive showing against the Stags, who have averaged more than a goal per game.

The Owls will look to continue their impressive form as they travel back to Connecticut to take on Quinnipiac University (0-4 0-0 The Big East) on Sept. 17 in their first Big East action of the year.