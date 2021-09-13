Temple men’s soccer postpone Georgetown game

The game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within Temple’s program, and the teams will look to reschedule for later this season.

Temple University men’s soccer’s (1-1-2, 0-0-0 The American Athletic Conference) game against No. 1 Georgetown University (5-0, 0-0-0 The Big East) is postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within the Temple program, according to a Temple Athletics release.

The game was originally set for Sept. 14, and the two schools will look to reschedule for a later date, according to the release.

The Owls are on the heels of a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Villanova University (4-1, 0-0-0 The Big East) on Sept. 12 at the Temple Sports Complex. This was their first loss of the 2021 season after a win over Manhattan College and draws against No. 10 Seton Hall University and Rutgers University.

Temple’s next scheduled game is against No. 8 Southern Methodist University (2-0-2, 0-0-0 The American) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Temple Sports Complex.