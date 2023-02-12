Owls’ comeback stalls in loss to Buckeyes

Temple Women’s Lacrosse dropped to 1-1 on the season after a 10-9 loss to Ohio State University.

No. 22 Temple Women’s Lacrosse (1-1, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) fell to No. 23 Ohio State University (2-0, 0-0 Big 10 Conference) 10-9 Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio. The Owls were unable to complete a late fourth quarter comeback after falling behind by three goals in the third quarter.

KEY PLAYS

The Owls opened up the game with a goal from midfielder Belle Mastropietro.

Then, the Buckeyes answered with two straight goals from attackers Jamie Lasda and Ashley Turner.

The Buckeyes’ lead did not last long when attacker Julie Schickling scored two straight goals of her own, and Mastropietro scored her second of the game to help the Owls take a 5-4 lead into halftime.

The Buckeyes came out of the locker room on a tear as they scored four straight goals, with Lashada and Turner each grabbing another goal, as well as attacker Nicole Ferrara and midfielder Jamie Level.

Finding themselves down 9-6 with little time remaining in the third quarter, Schickling took a last-second shot, but it was saved by goaltender Regan Alexander.

The Owls tried to mount a late comeback as Schickling scored two goals in the fourth quarter, and attacker Amelia Wright found the back of the net with 23 seconds remaining to bring the Owls within one, but it was too late to secure a win for the away team.

THE NUMBERS

Schickling finished the matchup with four goals, putting her at five on the year.

Ferrara finished the game with five goals, putting her at nine total on the short season.

Alexander played a pivotal role for the Buckeyes saving 12 shots against the Owls.

The Owls finished the game with 28 shots, 21 of which were on goal, while the Buckeyes finished with 27 total shots and 16 of them on goal.

The Owls had 11 draw controls, and 20 ground balls, while the Buckeyes finished with 12 draw controls and 17 ground balls.

ON TAP

The Owls will stay on the road, and travel to Washington, D.C. to take on George Washington University (0-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.