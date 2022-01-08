Owls defeat Quakers, but fall to Nittany Lions

Temple University women’s gymnastics scored 193.450 points in its home opener against Pennsylvania State and University of Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Temple University women’s gymnastics (1-1, 0-0 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) defeated the University of Pennsylvania (0-2, 0-0 Gymnastics East Conference) and fell to Pennsylvania State University (2-0, BIG-10 Conference) at McGonigle Hall on Friday night in the Keystone Classic.

The Nittany Lions tallied a score of 194.275, the Owls posted an overall score of 193.450 and the Quakers finished with a score of 191.300.

Seven of the Owls’ starting 24 routines were out because of COVID-19 protocol issues, said head coach Josh Nilson.

“I mean, it’s really hard because if you look at the meet as a whole, it wasn’t what we wanted,” Nilson said.

Temple opened up the meet on vault and posted a score of 48.550. Freshmen all-arounds Anna Hill and Hannah Stallings both posted a team-high score of 9.725. Graduate student all-around Tori Edwards, senior all-around Julianna Roland and senior all-around Ariana Castrence tallied scores of 9.700.

“To be completely honest, they did a great job in the vault,” Nilson said. “We have a few backups on vault this week, we had a few in COVID protocols, and they did a great job on that event.”

Next, Temple competed on bars and scored a mark of 47.675. Castrence led the team in the event with a 9.800, and sophomore all-around Cyrena Whalen followed with a score of 9.700.

The Owls tallied a 48.500 on beam, which was the best among the three teams. Stallings and sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian posted a meet-high score of 9.800 along with Nittany Lions’ senior Melissa Astarita.

Temple concluded the night on floor posting a score of 48.725, the highest score among the teams. Graduate student all-around Faith Leary, Roland and Edwards scored the highest on the team with a score of 9.775.

In her debut with the Owls, Stallings notched the best all-around score in the meet with a score of 38.900.

“Hannah has the potential to break [Castrence’s] all-around record,” Nilson said. “I know that’s a big statement, but to be completely honest, I think she was underscored on every single one of her events.”

Temple will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to compete against Iowa State University (0-1, 0-0 The Big-12 Conference) in the Chow’s Winter Classic on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.