Where to get a COVID-19 booster near Temple’s Main Campus

Booster doses are preliminarily seen as a way to increase protection against the Omicron variant.

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 triggers an increase in cases, vaccination sites across the City of Philadelphia are offering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Preliminary data suggests booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine strengthen protection against Omicron and other variants of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If it’s been more than six months since you’ve got your first series, the two doses or even the J&J, you have increased risk of contracting COVID,” said Tony Reed, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Temple Health System. “Whether it be the old variants, Delta variant, Omicron.”

The CDC recommends anyone ages 12 and older receive a booster dose of the vaccine if they are eligible. People are eligible to receive a booster dose either two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five months after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or six months after the Moderna vaccine.

Individuals receiving their booster shot can be vaccinated with a different brand than the one they received for their initial dose, Reed said.

Temple University has not required the booster shot for students or employees, but encourages people to get them if they are eligible. After receiving the shot, students should upload proof to the Patient Health Portal, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in an email to students on Dec. 22.

Here is where you can get a booster shot near Temple’s Main Campus.

TEMPLE HEALTH

Individuals can receive their booster dose at the Student Faculty Center at Temple University Hospital’s Main Campus or the clinic on 11000 Roosevelt Boulevard, Reed said.

The Student Faculty Center accepts appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, according to Temple Health’s website.

Beginning Jan. 7, appointments and walk-ins will be available at the clinic at 11000 Roosevelt Boulevard on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

People can call 215-707-6999 to make an appointment at either location.

STUDENT HEALTH SERVICES

Student Health Services will begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students and staff at the Paley Building during the week of Jan. 10. Appointments can be scheduled through the Patient Health Portal, Mandel wrote in an announcement to students on Dec. 31.

Student Health held a clinic at the Paley Building in November where they administered booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible adults who had underlying medical conditions, worked in high-risk settings, lived in a long-term care facility or were at least 65 years old, The Temple News reported.

CITY VACCINATION SITES

All pop-up vaccine clinics operated by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Philadelphia offer booster doses to eligible individuals, said James Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The city’s website provides information about the dates and locations of city pop-up clinics. The pop-up clinics are administering the Pfizer and J&J booster shots, and accept both appointments and walk-ins.

The city also offers the booster at several health centers. The closest center to Main Campus is located at the Berks Street Annex on 2001 Berks Street. This center is open for walk-in appointments on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals visiting a city clinic to receive a booster are encouraged to bring their vaccine card if they still have it and a form of identification so they can be registered in the city’s database, Garrow said.

More than 237,200 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia, according to the city’s vaccine dashboard.

People can also call 215-685-5488 if they have any questions related to COVID-19.

LOCAL PHARMACIES

Pharmacies around Temple’s Main Campus, like Rite Aid, offer booster doses to eligible individuals.

Nearly all Rite Aid locations have the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots in stock, while some have J&J shots available, but supplies depend on demand, said Ali Shahbaz, the pharmacy manager at the Rite Aid on Broad Street near Westmoreland.

Individuals can schedule an appointment online. Rite Aid offers a walk-in period for vaccines between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., but dates vary between Rite Aid pharmacies, Shahbaz said.

The Rite Aid store located on 3260 Broad Street, accepts walk-ins Monday through Friday, Shahbaz said.

The closest Rite Aid stores to Main Campus are located at 1528 Broad Street and 2131 Broad Street.

Individuals can schedule an appointment online to receive their booster shot at the CVS store at 1717 12th Street. People can also call 1-800-746-7287 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m for more information.

