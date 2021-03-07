Owls drop game to Villanova in overtime

In the first two minutes of overtime, Villanova senior forward Emily Clarke got the rebound off a missed penalty corner from freshman back Sabine de Ruijter and finished it into the back of the cage, winning the game for the Wildcats.

Temple University field hockey (2-5, 1-5 The Big East Conference) lost 2-1 in its second series game against Villanova (1-5, 1-5 The Big East) at home Sunday afternoon.

The Owls started quick and found early success against the Wildcats’ back end, using their speed and efficient passing to get into Villanova’s side of the field.

At the 10 minute and 49 second mark in the first quarter, Temple senior midfielder Taylor Alba found freshman forward Cassie Romanczuk for an easy goal, giving the Owls an early 1-0 lead.

The Owls had multiple chances to score beyond Romanczuk’s goal in the first quarter. Temple’s offensive unit swung eight shots, with three shots on goal, and they produced nine corner attempts.

In the first half, the Owls outshot Villanova 6-2 and held the Wildcats to zero shots in the second quarter.

Villanova’s offense did not produce in the first half, but the second half became a different story for the Wildcats.

In the second hafl and overtime, the Wildcats limited Temple to three shots and one corner attempt.

Within the first five minutes of the third quarter, Clarke assisted sophomore forward and midfielder Caitlin van Goeverden’s goal, tying the game at 1-1.

Villanova’s offense finished with four shot attempts during regulation and had three corner opportunities, but in overtime, the Wildcats had two shot attempts, while Temple had one.

The Wildcats have struggled on offense all season, but today they scored their first two-goal game of the season.

The Owls play Monmouth University (2-0, 0-0 America East Conference) at home on March 12 at noon.