Owls defeat Huskies for seventh win of season

Temple University volleyball (7-4, 1-3 The American Athletic Conference) won against the University of Connecticut (2-4, 2-2 The Big East Conference) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls took the first two sets against UConn with scores of 25-22 and 25-23. In the third set, Temple held strong, but UConn was able to regain control, pulling out a 25-22 win. Temple won the match in the fourth set with a 25-18 win.

This was the Owls’ second matchup against UConn, following their 3-1 win on Jan. 30.

Junior outside hitter Miray Bolukbasi was back in action in today’s match after getting less playing time in recent matches. She served up 16 kills, 15 digs and recorded a hitting percentage of .239.

Outside hitters junior Gem Grimshaw and senior Katerina Papazoglou helped the team put pressure on UConn’s defense throughout the match. Grimshaw scored 14 kills, 11 digs and a hitting percentage of .345 while Papazoglou had 12 kills, nine digs and a hitting percentage of .238.

Temple will take on East Carolina University (2-6, 0-6 The American) in two matches of conference play on March 12 at 4 p.m. and March 13 at 12 p.m. at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina.