Owls fall to Bearcats, continue conference losing streak

Temple University volleyball (4-13, 0-6 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 against the University of Cincinnati (10-4, 5-1 The American) on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Although the Owls lost, they played with an enormous amount of confidence, said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam.

“I thought we played a really good match today,” Ganesharatnam added. “And obviously we’re in a situation where we want to win and compete in every match we can.”

The Owls kept the score close throughout all four sets, losing the first two by 25-18 and 25-22, respectively, before winning the third 25-21 and ultimately falling in the fourth 25-18.

Although the Owls are still 0-6 in conference play, they improved on their self-inflicted mistakes on defense, a problem in previous games, Ganesharatnam said.

“We did a lot of one-on-one talking and emphasizing things we wanted to do today,” Ganesharatnam said. “The team cooperated and came up with goals for them.”

Ganesharatnam wanted the team to focus on both verbal and nonverbal communication, like using their body language to read plays, he said.

Freshman setter Magdalena Rogalska led the team in assists with 44.

Also helping Temple was graduate student outside hitter Miray Bolukbasi, who served up 19 kills. Redshirt-junior right side hitter Peyton Boyd and junior outside hitter Gem Grimshaw served up an additional nine kills for the Owls.

As the Owls head home for the next four games, they’ll hope to achieve their first win in conference play on Oct. 15. at 7 p.m. in McGonigle Hall against the University of South Florida (6-11, 0-6 The American).